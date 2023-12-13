European Parliament calls for Georgia to be given candidate status

13 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Whether Georgia will become a candidate for EU membership will become clear in the coming days at the EU summit. Today, the European Parliament called on the European Council to give Georgia the EU candidate status.

The European Parliament considers it necessary to give Georgia candidate status for EU membership; the body adopted a corresponding resolution today.

The document states that the EP members call on the European Council to launch negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

“Provided that certain reform steps are taken, accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina should also begin, and Georgia should be granted the candidate status,”

– the EP resolution reads.