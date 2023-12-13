Polad Bulbul oglu meets with new Japanese Ambassador to Russia

13 Dec. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Embassy of Azerbaijan in Russia

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation held a meeting with the new head of the Japanese diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation. Polad Bulbuloglu had a conversation with Akira Muto today.

"The Ambassador of Azerbaijan congratulated his colleague on his appointment to a responsible and honorable position, wishing him success in his future activities,”

- the message of the Azerbaijani Embassy reads.