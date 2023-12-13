Azerbaijan, Armenia negotiations may take place in Brussels

13 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: European Council website

Brussels is working on a meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. According to the statements, the process is intensive. Earlier, Charles Michel welcomed the agreements between Baku and Yerevan.

Brussels is working with Baku and Yerevan to hold a new meeting on a peace treaty, Trend reports with a reference to a source in the European Council.

"The Brussels process is intensive, and the EU is working with partners to determine time for the next meeting,”

- the message reads.

Earlier, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed the agreements reached between Baku and Yerevan, calling them “unprecedented progress in political dialogue.”

He also called on the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia to complete the process of signing a peace treaty as soon as possible.