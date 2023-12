14 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 30.25 kopecks from Wednesday’s close, selling at 89.71 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on December 14.

The euro exchange rate gained 58.5 kopecks, trading at 97.64 rubles.

In turn, the yuan exchange rate remained unchanged, at 12.51 rubles.