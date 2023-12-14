Turkey may revise all-inclusive model for hotels

14 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The all-inclusive model for hotels, under which the tourist will choose what food and drinks he pays for, may be revised in Turkey, head of the Union of Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators (AKTOB) Kaan Kavaloglu said.

Meanwhile, the well-established system, popular mainly among foreigners, will be preserved, Turizm Gazetesi reported.

According to the businessman, the initiative is motivated by increasing costs amid the difficult economic situation in Turkey, as well as new services that have popped up for tourists at a better price. The proposed model, tentatively named "pay as you use," is primarily focused on a non-alcoholic all-inclusive option.

Hotels that use this all-inclusive model without alcoholic drinks already exist in Turkey. Over the last few years, tours, including on the Russian market, with the non-alcoholic all-inclusive model, targeted mostly at families, have been sold. However, this tourist package is not yet widely used.

According to travel operators, tours to Turkey using the non-alcoholic all-inclusive model are 10% cheaper than standard ones.