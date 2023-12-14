Armenia doubts Russia's platform needed for talks with Azerbaijan

The platform offered by Russia for holding talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan may be ineffective as the clauses of the November 9, 2020 statement by the leaders of the three countries on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh have been violated, chairman of the Armenian parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Sargis Khandanyan said.
"Today we’ve appeared in a situation where main principled issues of the November 9 statement relating to ensuring the security of the Karabakh Armenians and their stay in Karabakh, also relating to the Lachin Corridor haven’t been fulfilled, and are disrupted. That legitimate concern and question still remains," Khandanyan said.