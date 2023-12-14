Michel: place to sign Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty not important

14 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

What matters is not the place, but the content, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in response to a question about where a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could be concluded.

According to the European Council head, the fact that the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan became possible a few days ago is partly thanks to the EU help

He noted that Brussels is encouraging Baku and Yerevan. The EU is also working on organizing a meeting that could take place in Brussels.