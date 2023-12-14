Michel: place to sign Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty not important

What matters is not the place, but the content, President of the European Council Charles Michel said in response to a question about where a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could be concluded.
According to the European Council head, the fact that the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan became possible a few days ago is partly thanks to the EU help
He noted that Brussels is encouraging Baku and Yerevan. The EU is also working on organizing a meeting that could take place in Brussels.
"But in our view, the result is more important than the place of the meeting, because peace, security and prosperity are of paramount importance for the people living in Armenia, Azerbaijan and for us," Michel said.