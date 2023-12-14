Armenia promises to open communications with Azerbaijan and Turkey

14 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia stands ready to restore communication with Azerbaijan and Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting of ministers of landlocked developing countries.

"Armenia's borders with Turkey and Azerbaijan have been closed for more than 30 years. Today we are discussing a lot about opening regional communications," Nikol Pashinyan said.

As for restoring the communication with Azerbaijan, Armenia is ready to resume the previously operating railroads and build the new ones.

According to Pashinyan, the first route icould be the northern route connecting the Gazakh region of Azerbaijan with Armenia's Tavush region, and the second is the southern route connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan.

The Armenian PM said that the Crossroads of Peace project will expand Armenia's opportunities to access to the sea and create broader opportunities for multimodal cargo transportation.

Pashinyan also expressed Yerevan's readiness in terms of reopening the Armenia-Turkey railway, as well as in terms of reconstructing, reopening the two Armenia-Turkey motorways.

He noted that each country, through its state institutions, should ensure the border, customs control, and security of all infrastructures in these communications in its territory.

the PN said that the exchange of detained servicemen can be considered ‘zero point’ in relations between Yerevan and Baku.