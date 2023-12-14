Washington welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia exchange of military detainees

14 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States welcomes the exchange of Armenian and Azerbaijani military detainees, spokesman for the U.S. State Department Matthew Miller said.

According to him, the U.S. has encouraged the exchange, and talked with both governments.

"We welcome the return of the Armenian and Azerbaijani detainees earlier today, and the reports that additional confidence measures are being discussed," Matthew Miller said.

The spokesman assured that the U.S. will continue to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to move the process forward.