14 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress has passed a resolution that formalizes further impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden.

Lawmakers voted 221-212 along party lines to approve the resolution authorizing the inquiry.

The document authorizes three panels of the House of Representatives to continue their investigations to continue their investigations into whether there were legitimate grounds for impeaching the incumbent president.

"Witnesses have testified about the President’s numerous interactions with his family’s foreign clients. The President and White House have repeatedly misled the public, shifted the goalposts, and stonewalled our investigation," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Biden described the ongoing impeachment inquiry into him as a "political stunt".