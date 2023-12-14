Baku and Yerevan agree on border delimitation commission's work

14 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers and the Armenian government agreed on the work regulations of the commission on border delimitation.

The decree "on approval of "Regulations on organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on Delimitation of State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of State Border and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan." was signed.

The meetings will be held alternately on the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, or on the territory of third countries, or via videoconference.

The agendas of the sittings and joint working meetings, the list of delegates, and protocol matters pertaining to the organization of the sittings and joint working meetings are set by agreement of the commission chairs.

A protocol on the results of the meetings and joint working meetings shall be drawn up in written format in two original copies in Russian or in English.