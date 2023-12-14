Armenia needs to make efforts to reach peace in region, Turkish FM says

14 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

The Turkish Foreign Minister called on Armenia to strengthen measures to create stability in the region. According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan are now closer than ever to achieving peace.

The authorities of the Republic of Armenia must make efforts to normalize relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The region is now close to peace, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint briefing with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The parties must do everything possible to ensure peace and stability in the region. Unfortunately, the Armenian diaspora continues to carry out provocations against Azerbaijan in Europe. However, Armenia should make efforts to normalize relations (with Azerbaijan) and sign a peace agreement. The region is closer than ever to achieving peace and security, and we will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in this direction,”

– Hakan Fidan said.