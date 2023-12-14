14 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The trial in the criminal case of the Flash company, in which Serzh Sargsyan, the former President of Armenia and one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, is defendant, has reached a dead end in Yerevan: the prosecutor asked not to punish the defendants.

Serzh Sargsyan, one of the instigators of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, who led the country for many years, may be released from criminal liability. The prosecutor made a relevant request to the court.

According to him, Sargsyan and other defendants committed fraud with the state tender for diesel fuel for farmers more than 10 years ago.

“It must be stated that the statute of limitations for bringing them to justice has expired,”

– the prosecutor announced.

Therefore, a representative of the supervisory agency asked the court both to find Sargsyan and his accomplices guilty and immediately remove criminal liability from them.