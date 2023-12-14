EMERCOM warns on avalanches in Karachay-Cherkessia

14 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the mountains of Karachay-Cherkessia, a possibility of avalanche has been announced at an altitude of over 2,500 meters.

Karachay-Cherkessia reported an increased avalanche danger in the mountainous regions of the republic. The regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns of possible avalanches at an altitude of over 2,500 meters.

The emergency warning will be in effect for three days, on December 15-17.

Rescuers warn that emergencies are possible in mountainous areas. In particular, the power lines outages, destruction of buildings and infrastructure are not excluded.

Earlier, the region's Emergency Situations Ministry had already announced an avalanche danger. The warning remained in force till December 14.