Ex-head of Ingushetia government agency detained for bribery

14 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Ingushetia, the former head of a government agency was detained for bribery. He faces a long prison sentence.

The former director of a state government agency in Ingushetia is suspected of bribery, the Investigative Committee for the Republic informs.

The bribery episode occurred this Tuesday, on December 12.

“The suspect, being aware that employees of the Russian Federal Security Service in Ingushetia were carrying out operational search activities to identify the theft of budget funds in the institution he previously headed, while in the car, personally handed over a bribe in the amount of 2 mln rubles to an investigator,”

– the Investigative Committee reports.