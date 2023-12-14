Domodedovo Airport gets ready for Cyclone Vanya

14 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Weather worsening in Moscow expected on Friday due to the rampant cyclone Vanya will not interfere with the work of Domodedovo. The airport is ready for difficult weather conditions.

The powerful cyclone Vanya is approaching the capital region, it may affect the operation of airports. Domodedovo reports that it is ready to work in difficult weather conditions.

“At the moment, there are no cancellations or delays of flights due to weather conditions at Domodedovo Airport. The air harbor is ready to operate in difficult weather conditions,”

– the press service of the airport reports.

More than 100 units of snow removal equipment and machines for distributing de-icing agents are ready for work at the airport. Domodedovo has a sufficient stockpile of anti-icing agents for aircraft.