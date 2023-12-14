Tbilisi City Hall knows why city stuck in traffic jams

14 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mayor of Tbilisi assessed the current situation with traffic jams in the city. He emphasized that the capital authorities are pursuing a policy aimed at resolving this issue.

The main reason for traffic jams in Tbilisi is an overwhelming number of vehicles, the mayor of the city, Kakha Kaladze, said.

“One of the problems is traffic jams, and the main reason for them is an overwhelming number of vehicles. During rush hour, 650,000 cars move around Tbilisi. Can you imagine? Yesterday, 54 accidents occurred in the vicinity of Vake-Saburtalo,”

– the mayor said.

According to him, the policy pursued by the capital’s authorities will help to improve the situation with traffic jams. Kaladze explained that the public transportation is being developed, in particular, new bus lanes are being arranged.