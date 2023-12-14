Man in Dagestan survived after falling into elevator shaft

14 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In Dagestan, a man fell into the elevator shaft of a building under construction. He survived and was hospitalized.

In Khasavyurt, a man survived after falling into an elevator shaft. The victim is now in intensive care unit.

“Investigators are establishing the circumstances of a local resident’s fall into the elevator shaft of a house under construction on December 12, 2023, located in the city of Khasavyurt on Lomonosov Street,”

– the Investigative Committee for Dagestan informs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, the victim is in the intensive care unit. Doctors diagnosed him with dislocations and a closed head injury.