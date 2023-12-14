Armenia, Greece agree on military-technical cooperation

14 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan and Athens will develop cooperation in the military-technical sphere. The signing of the corresponding document took place in the Greek capital.

Armenia and Greece agreed on cooperation in the military-technical sphere, the Armenian Ministry of Defense informs.

The signing of the agreement took place in Athens.

“The Ministers of Defense of Armenia and Greece Suren Papikyan and Nikos Dendias signed an agreement “On military-technical cooperation between the government of the Republic of Armenia and the government of the Hellenic Republic”

– the press service of the ministry reports.