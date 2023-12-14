Russian peacekeepers to help clear mines in Karabakh

14 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian peacekeepers held negotiations with Azerbaijan regarding the demining of Karabakh. RPC and ANAMA will jointly engage in demining of Azerbaijani territories.

Russian peacekeepers requested Baku’s consent to participate in demining the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the peacekeeping contingent will be involved in demining work in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan.

It is reported that negotiations between the RPC command and the Azerbaijani side took place to obtain consent to participate in the demining of Karabakh.