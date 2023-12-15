Erdoğan and Biden discuss situation in Gaza and Sweden's membership in NATO

15 Dec. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidents of Türkiye and the USA had a telephone conversation on Thursday. Turkish media wrote about this on December 14.

The main topics of conversation between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Joe Biden were the situation in the Gaza Strip, Sweden's membership in NATO and the supply of American fighter jets.

Commenting on the latest events in the Gaza Strip, the Turkish leader emphasized that for a ceasefire, the United States must withdrew its unconditional support for Israel.

Erdoğan also emphasized that ensuring a ceasefire in the region was the historical responsibility of the United States. According to him, the continuation of the Israeli operation in the enclave could lead to serious regional and global consequences.