Chinese tourists return to Russia thanks to an electronic visa

15 Dec. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the flow of tourists from China to the Russian Federation on an e-visa amounted to 70 thousand people, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova informed following a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Humanitarian Cooperation.

Since the beginning of August, Chinese citizens can obtain an electronic visa for a holiday in Russia. On the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the information about the visa is provided in Chinese. About 70,000 people applied for e-visas. In total, since the beginning of the year, almost 106 visitors from China have visited the Russian Federation.

Tourists from China are the main foreign tourists in the country this year. Next goes Germany. German tourists come to Russia almost 2.5 times less often. Travelers from China mainly go to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Murmansk and Baikal.