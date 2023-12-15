Ilham Aliyev to take part in presidential elections in Azerbaijan

15 Dec. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The current President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has officially been nominated as a candidate in the early presidential elections, which are scheduled for February 7, 2024.

The candidacy of Ilham Aliyev was nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the decision has been made unanimously at an extended meeting of the party's board today.

Deputy Chairman of the YAP party, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Akhmedov noted, the decision to nominate Ilham Aliyev was not only the decision of the party, but also of the entire Azerbaijani people.

Early elections in Azerbaijan was announced on December 7. New Azerbaijan immediately announced that Ilham Aliyev would run for president.

"The Azerbaijani people said that whoever liberates Karabakh will become the eternal president of Azerbaijan. I think that President Ilham Aliyev, by the policy he has been pursuing for 20 years, liberating our lands from Armenian occupation, has earned the right to bear such a title",

the Deputy Chairman of the party, head of its central apparatus Tahir Budagov said