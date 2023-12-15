Türkiye to continue supporting Palestine

15 Dec. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Communications Department of the Administration of the Turkish leader, Fahrettin Altun, said that Ankara would continue supporting Palestine.

"Türkiye will always support Palestine in resolving the crisis in Gaza",

Fahrettin Altun said.

He emphasized that Türkiye will continue to pursue this policy, even if it remains alone on the world stage.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the positions of Russia and Türkiye on the Palestinian issue coincide. According to him, the conflict in the Middle East will be discussed during his visit to Istanbul in early 2024.