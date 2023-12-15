Uzbekistan to produce million cars by 2030

15 Dec. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek automakers will have to increase the production of passenger cars to one million per year by 2030, it was announced at a meeting with the Head of state.

The meeting participants agreed on the steps to be taken next year to achieve the goal.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that, despite the rapid growth in the popularity of electric vehicles, conventional cars are also not losing their popularity.

"From now on, the joint stock company Uzavtosanoat must make more efforts to expand the model range, improve quality, reduce production costs, and work in a competitive environment, it was noted at the meeting",

the press service of the Head of state says.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also drew attention to the fact that the company must speed up the transformation processes. Other goals include cost reduction.