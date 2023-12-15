Yerevan stops ignoring Moscow

15 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk in Yerevan, the press service of the Armenian government reports.

Overchuk arrived in Armenia to participate in a meeting of a bilateral intergovernmental commission. Negotiations were held with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan and Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin.

The parties discussed cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan, interaction within the EAEU and unblocking transport and economic communications in the South Caucasus.

During the meeting, Pashinyan said that Armenia presented the project "Crossroads of the World" and planned to unlock regional transport infrastructure on the basis of the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality and reciprocity.