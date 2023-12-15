Russians buy tours to Türkiye for summer 2024

15 Dec. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the end of 2023, sales of summer tours to Türkiye from Russia were three times higher than in the same period last year, ATOR reports.

Turkish resorts are the most popular among tourists who book tours now as part of early booking.

Most Turkish hotels have kept prices in euros for next summer corresponding to May-June 2023, some offer even lower prices than last summer, FUN&SUN said.

Considering the current ruble exchange rate acceptable, Russians prefer to book tours now and not wait for the new year.