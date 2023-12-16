Test flight from closed Krasnodar airport arrives in Mineralnye Vody

16 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A test flight operated by Russia’s Azimuth airline has arrived in the city of Mineralnye Vody from the airport of Krasnodar, which has been closed for almost two years, according to data from the air carrier’s online flight schedule.

The flight reached its destination 18 minutes ahead of schedule.

Earlier on Friday, Azimuth conducted a return test flight to Krasnodar from Mineralnye Vody. The Krasnodar Region’s authorities said that a decision on lifting flight restrictions on the Krasnodar airport would depend on the outcome of the test flight. The airport’s press service, in turn, said that the test flight’s goal was to check the airport’s systems and equipment.

All air carriers from the Aeroflot group have expressed interest in operating flights to Krasnodar, including Russia’s national airlines Aeroflot, Russia and Pobeda, as well as S7. The reopening of the Krasnodar airport would simplify logistics for the tourism industry in the country’s south.