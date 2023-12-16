Russia-Armenia trade volume reaches $4.4 bln in 2023

16 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia for 9 months of 2023 increased by 43.5% and amounted to $4.4 bln, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"Russia is Armenia’s leading trading partner, which is confirmed by trade indicators. For 9 months of 2023, we exceeded the previous year’s indicators by 43.5% and reached a volume of $4.4 bln," Overchuk said.

According to him, Moscow and Yerevan have now almost reached parity in our trade and we achieved good results in agricultural products’ supplies.

At the same time, the share of the Russian ruble in settlements between companies of Armenia and Russia in 2023 reached 90.3%, Overchuk added.