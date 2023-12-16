Russia's MFA: difficulties in Moscow-Yervan ties surmountable

16 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin expressed confidence that the current difficulties Russia and Armenia are experiencing in their relations can be overcome and there is still a chance to improve ties between the countries.

Galuzin pointed to the numerous historical, cultural, humanitarian and economic ties between the peoples of Armenia and Russia.

"This instills confidence in me, not only in me but in all of us, that any temporary difficulties in our relations are not just surmountable, they are surmountable with a chance for the further development of our diverse ties," Galuzin said.

According to the diplomat, the Russian and Armenian peoples are in favor of their strengthening, development, broadening and deepening. "