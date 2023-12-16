Attempt to smuggle $1 mmln into Armenia foiled

16 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Employees of Armenia's State Revenue Committee (SRC) have foiled an attempt to smuggle $1 million into Armenia.

The employees of the anti-smuggling department and the Western Customs Department inspected the luggage of a citizen of Armenia and Russia, who arrived at Yerevan's Zvartnots airport from Milan, the SRC's press service reported.

In addition to items of personal use, the officers found an undeclared amount of $1mln.

The smuggling report drawn up on this fact, together with the case materials was handed over to the Investigative Committee.