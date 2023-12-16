Russia and China to expand energy resources trade

16 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will contribute to enhancing the resilience of energy supply chains jointly with Russia and help propel the bilateral strategic partnership in a new era, vice premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Ding Xuexiang said following his consultations with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Beijing.

"The Chinese side is ready to <...> continue improving the resilience of production and sale chains in the energy sphere jointly with Russia," the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited Xuexiang as saying.

According to Alexander Novak, trade turnover between Russia and China has already exceeded $200 billion, a third of which is from trade in energy resources.

The Russian official said that Russia is committed to the closest partnership with the Chinese side in the energy sector in all areas of cooperation.

"We are talking about further increasing the supply of Russian energy resources to the Chinese market, as well as attracting Chinese investments and advanced technological solutions to the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation," Novak said.

According to Ding, Beijing is set to boost "a high-level partnership in energy" with Moscow based on the major consensus reached between the two countries’ leaders. He added that China seeks an intensive interaction with Russia.

The Chinese official concluded that China and Russia should work toward "more fruitful results in energy cooperation and jointly promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in a new era".

The 20th meeting of Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation was held today in Beijing.