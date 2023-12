16 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli servicemen fighting in the Gaza Strip mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat and killed them, the IDF press office reported.

"During the fight in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified three Israeli hostages as a threat. The troops opened fired at them and killed them," the statement reads.

It was noted that the IDF "has immediately imitated an investigation of this incident.".