Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

16 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran executed a man who was sentenced to death after being convicted of working with Israel's intelligence services, the judiciary said.

The death sentence was carried out this morning in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

According to the Iranian media reports, the man had been convicted of intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit for Israel.

He was also found guilty of "collecting and providing classified information to the Mossad spy service with the aim of disrupting public order".