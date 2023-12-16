Azerbaijani PM arrives in Moscow

16 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Saturday, December 16, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan arrived in Moscow, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan informs.

Ali Asadov was met by officials at the capital's airport.

He arrived in the Russian capital to participate in events that will take place on December 16-18 in the framework of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS.

In late November, a telephone conversation took place between the prime ministers of the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan. During the conversation, trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Baku was discussed. In particular, issues of intensifying cooperation in the CIS were touched upon.