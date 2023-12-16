Winter tourist season kicks off in Azerbaijan

16 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Amateur and professional skiers are welcomed at the Shahdag tourist complex. Guests will be able to choose a route in accordance with their skiing level, as well as admire the local beauty.

The winter tourist season has started in Azerbaijan. A press-trip to the Shahdag winter-summer tourist complex was held in the republic. The media representatives learned about the benefits of winter holidays in Azerbaijan and tourism programs prepared by local tour operators.

There are both routs for amateurs and tracks for holding skiing competitions. In particular, next year the international ski mountaineering series competitions of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) will be held here.

According to the chairman of Shahdag Mountain Resort, Rustam Najafov, starting from this winter season, a special new slope with a length of 1800 m has been provided for the skiers.

“This year, in order to expand access to global tourism markets and increase tourist attractiveness, the Shahdag complex has been chosen as a member of the Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts, which includes mountain resorts in Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This cooperation will have a positive impact on the development of winter tourism in Azerbaijan in the future,”

– Rustam Najafov said.