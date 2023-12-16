People injured in minibus accident in Rostov region

16 Dec. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Five people were injured as a result of a minibus collision with a car. The accident occurred in the Rostov region.

A minibus with passengers got in a car accident in the Rostov region, the traffic police informs. Five injured are hospitalised.

"At 05:35 Moscow time, on the Rostov-Semikarakorsk-Volgodonsk highway, in the Volgodonsk region, a minibus driver did not take into account difficult weather conditions and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a passenger car,"

- the traffic police informs.

An investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the accident.