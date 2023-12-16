Gas supply provided to Zelenchuksky district of Karachay-Cherkess Republic

16 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Gas supply to the Zelenchuksky district of Karachay-Cherkessia (KCR) has been almost completely provided. Work is ahead to supply gas to social facilities in the village of Kobu-Bashi.

Gas has reached all the houses of Kobu-Bashi, and work is underway to supply gas to social facilities in the village. Thus, the Zelenchuksky district of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic is completely provided with gas, the head of the region reported.

“I would like to note that the gas supply provision in Kobu-Bashi is a significant event not only for the residents of the village, but also for the entire region. Aul became the third settlement to be supplied with gas this year. And now gas supply to the Zelenchuksky district is completely provided. I congratulate the residents of the village and the entire region on this important event!”

– Rashid Temrezov said.

He further noted that the length of the gas pipeline exceeded 1 kilometer. Currently, gas supply work continues; over 4,0000 facilities remain to be connected.