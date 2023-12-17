Russian oil supplies to Uzbekistan may increase

17 Dec. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that Russia intended to increase oil exports to Uzbekistan.

According to him, now the countries cooperate in the field of standardization and metrology. In addition to this, a dialogue is underway about the possible modernization of testing laboratories in Uzbekistan.

He also noted that Moscow was ready to support Tashkent's initiatives to develop mineral resources.

Manturov emphasized that the success of hydrocarbon exploration projects in the Aral Sea and the positive results of seismic exploration confirm the potential for the discovery of large deposits in Uzbekistan.