Iran and Saudi Arabia take another step in developing relations

17 Dec. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Saudi counterpart Waleed Al-Khuraiji met in the Chinese capital.

The diplomats met as part of the first meeting of the joint Iran-Saudi Arabia-China committee.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed bilateral relations and their progress over the past 9 months. Representatives of Iran and KSA noted that consultations on issues of mutual interest continued.

Diplomats also emphasized the desire to expand cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh further. In addition to this, the topic of the conflict in the Middle East was discussed at the meeting. Iran and Saudi Arabia have declared their readiness to provide assistance to the Palestinian people.

Let us recall that diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia were interrupted in 2016. However, in the spring the parties re-established relations through the mediation of the Chinese side.