Airport in Ingushetia launches new routes

17 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Magas Airport has significantly increased the number and the geography of flights. The airport's press service announced that it was planned to launch 9 more directions.

"In 2024, it is planned to operate daily regular flights to Moscow, as well as weekly regional flights to St. Petersburg, Samara, Tyumen, Sochi, Petrozavodsk, Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Nizhnevartovsk",

the airport's press service said.

Let us note that previously the vast majority of flights from Magas were carried out to the capital of the Russian Federation. In addition to this, in the summer there were flights to Petrozavodsk, Samara and St. Petersburg.