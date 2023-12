17 Dec. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in the Mediterranean Sea near Türkiye, the press service of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority under the Turkish government reports.

The magnitude of the tremors was 4.0. The hypocenter of the earthquake lay at a depth of 30 km, and the epicenter was 22 km from the Fethiye region of Muğla province.

It should be added that there is no information about casualties and injuries, as well as destruction.