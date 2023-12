17 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the North Ossetian Traffic Management Center, over 2.4 thousand trucks are at Upper Lars now. The border checkpoint was closed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Due to the high avalanche danger, the passage for cars with trailers and semi-trailers was closed on December 12. However, after clearing work, the road was opened for them the next day.

It is noted that a total of 2,426 trucks are trying to get to Georgia from Russia.