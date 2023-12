17 Dec. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The New Azerbaijan Party submitted documents to the country's Central Election Commission to register Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Party's board nominated the current Head of state for the post of President of Azerbaijan.

Let us remind you that Ilham Aliyev announced early presidential elections in the country. They will take place on February 7, 2024.