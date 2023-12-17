Iran to begin construction of Rasht-Astara road

17 Dec. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran Shahriyar Afandizadeh announced the date of the start of construction of a highway on the border with Azerbaijan.

According to him, the construction of the Rasht-Astara road, which will become part of the North-South international transport corridor, will begin within a month and a half.

During Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow, the leaders of Russia and Iran discussed the issue of completing the North-South transport corridor. Its length will be 7.2 thousand km.

In May of this year, Moscow and Tehran agreed to complete the construction of the last section of the route, Rasht-Astara. The construction will cost 1.5 billion euros. The corridor itself will be put into operation in 2028.