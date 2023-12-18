Flights on Baku-Nakhchivan route delayed

18 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Flights J2-251, J2-255 and J2-265 of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), planned on the Baku-Nakhchivan route, are delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions (heavy fog) at their destination, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines said.

Flight number J2-253, which was supposed to fly from Baku to Nakhchivan, was connected to flight J2-251, AzerTAc reported.

Passengers on delayed flights will be provided with necessary amenities, including drinks and meals, in accordance with the airline's regulations.

The departure of these flights will be carried out immediately after weather conditions at Nakhchivan airport improve.