Iranian FM meets with new emir of Kuwait

18 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has held a meeting with the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, shortly after arriving in the Persian Gulf country.

During the meeting on December 17, the Iranian diplomat extended condolences of the Iranian president, government and nation on the passing away of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who died on Saturday at the age of 86.

The Iranian foreign minister also congratulated Kuwait on the appointment of its new emir and emphasized Iran’s support for the country, IRNA reported.

Acknowledging the historically strong relations between Iran and Kuwait, Amirabdollahian expressed hope for further expansion of ties in the new era.

In response, Sheikh Meshal stressed the mission given to the Kuwaiti foreign minister and other members of the government to expedite the strengthening of bilateral relations with Iran.