Erdogan heading to Hungary to discuss future cooperation

18 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Hungary on an official state visit today.

During the trip, Erdogan is expected to meet with Hungary's President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban. A meeting of the bilateral high-level council for strategic partnership is planned.

A number of 16 agreements on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit. This will make it possible to increase the trade volume to $6 billion per year, and up to $10 billion in the future.

The sides are also expected to discuss issues of Turkey’s EU integration and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan’s visit to Hungary coincides with the 100th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The Treaty of Friendship was signed by Hungary and Turkey on December 18, 1923.