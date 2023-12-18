EU to finalize approval of 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions today - report

18 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The approval of the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia, including the ban on supplies of Russian gem diamonds to the European Union, will finalize in the EU Council on Monday on the written procedure, a diplomatic source in Brussels said.

"Within the framework of the written procedure 26 EU countries have already approved provisions of the 12th package of sanctions, while Austria’s signed position is expected to be submitted to the EU Council on Monday. The publication of the package (after which it officially comes into force) is possible tonight or on Tuesday," he said.

The diplomat added that the package includes the ban on Russian export of diamonds, excluding industrial, which will become effective on January 1.

The approval of the 12th package of sanctions has been lasting for about six months.