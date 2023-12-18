Türkiye expects from EU more fair attitude towards Türkiye

18 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the EU should adopt a more fair and prudent attitude towards Türkiye, according to Turkish diplomatic sources on Monday.

Fidan and EU’s commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement Oliver Varhelyi held a phone call on DEcember 17 to discuss the conclusions of the EU General Affairs Council on enlargement and the outcomes of the recent EU summit in Brussels.

The Turkish foreign minister said it was not appropriate to postpone the discussion of the joint communique prepared by the European Commission and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Türkiye-EU relations to next EU summit although it was scheduled to be discussed at last week's summit.

He said the EU should act from a strategic perspective and advance its relations with Türkiye, especially in the current era of intensified global challenges.

In addition, Fidan reminded that Türkiye expects the EU to take concrete steps on issues such as updating the Customs Union, increasing cooperation on investments, and providing visa facilitation.